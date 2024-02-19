Israel-Hamas war: Israel government formally rejects recognition of Palestinian state
Pressure is mounting on Israel for ceasefire. Brazil President has linked Israel's war on Hamas equal to Holocast. Several leaders from the United States, Australia, Canada, UK, EU, Jordan joined growing calls for Israel to pause and back off from a planned ground offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, urging a humanitarian ceasefire. But are prospects dim for truce in the Israel-Hamas war? Watch to know more!