Israel-Hamas War: Gazans battle death for Food and Water | WION Wideangle

8 children lost their lives at a water collection centre after an Israeli strike that IDF says malfunctioned.More than 50,000 children have been killed or injured in the Gaza Strip according to UNICEF. United Nations says nearly half a million people will be pushed into famine by September 2025. Gazans continue to grapple with water and sanitation crisis. We take you Inside Gaza and bring you the stories of Destruction and despair. What is the Gaza redevelopment plan? What is the future of the region? Watch WION Wideangle: Gazans Battle Death for Food & Water