Israel-Hamas war: Israel to send negotiators to Qatar for talks | Gaza ceasefire talks

Israel will send negotiators to Qatar to continue talks aimed at a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages held by Hamas. This comes after talks in Paris where Israel's Head of MOSSAD intelligence service met with mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar. Gaza truce talks were underway in Paris , in what appears to be the most serious push for weeks to halt the fighting in the battered Palestinian enclave and see Israeli and foreign hostages released. But airstrikes on Rafah continues, 8 people are reported to be dead. Watch to know more!