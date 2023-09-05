Israel, Greece and Cyprus discuss inclusion of India in energy partnership

Sep 05, 2023
The leaders from Israel, Greece, and Cyprus have reaffirmed their commitment to the three-plus-one format with the United States in a press conference. Alongside discussions on the possibility of inviting India to the next trilateral summit, expected to be held next year, the 9th Trilateral Summit between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus emphasised their interest in expanding their partnership, in particular, for natural gas exports.

