Israel gearing up to attack Iran's nuclear facilities: Reports | US-Iran nuclear talks

The state of Israel and Iran continue to be on edge, gearing up for any eventuality if Washington's nuclear talks with Tehran do not yield a positive result. The Iran Nation’s Atomic Agency has warned that Iran is, of course, stepping up the production of enriched uranium in the thick of its talks with the United States. It has said that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60% in less than four months. Watch in for more details!