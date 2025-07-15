LOGIN
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 10:59 IST
Israel-Gaza war: Israeli forces turn aid distribution sites into killing grounds
Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed at least 29 Palestinians, including six children near a water distribution point.

