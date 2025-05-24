Live TV
Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 24, 2025, 23:10 IST
| Updated:
May 24, 2025, 23:10 IST
Videos
May 24, 2025, 23:10 IST
Israel-Gaza war: Israel continues offensive across Gaza, ground operations intensified
Gaza's health ministry reports at least 60 deaths in 24 hours due to Israeli strikes, as Israel continues its military operation with limited aid entering the Gaza Strip. Watch for more details!
