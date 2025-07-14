LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel‑Gaza war: IDF claims error in strike on water delivery site
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 15:29 IST
Israel‑Gaza war: IDF claims error in strike on water delivery site
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 15:29 IST

Israel‑Gaza war: IDF claims error in strike on water delivery site

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed at least 29 Palestinians, including six children near a water distribution point.

Trending Topics

trending videos