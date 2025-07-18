Published: Jul 18, 2025, 17:44 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 17:44 IST
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 17:44 IST
Israel‑Gaza War: Gaza's only Catholic church comes under Israeli fire
Israel's latest attack on a church in Gaza has drawn widespread condemnation. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has expressed his regret over the incident after a phone call from President Donald Trump as per the White House. Thursday's attack meanwhile on the Holy Family Church in Gaza City resulted in deaths of three people which included two Palestinian Christians as well. Watch in for more details!