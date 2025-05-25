Live TV
Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 25, 2025, 08:10 IST
| Updated:
May 25, 2025, 08:10 IST
Israel-Gaza war: Civil defence discovers 9 children's bodies in Khan Younis
The Palestinian civil defense has recovered bodies of nine children after an Israeli air strikes on a family home in Khan Younis. Watch for more details!
