videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Israel at War: Israeli military kills 40 militants in Gaza's Khan Younis
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 10, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Israeli forces have killed around 40 Palestinian fighters and raided a militant compound and tunnel shafts during expanded operations in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Younis.
trending now
Israeli forces launch new offensive, conduct raid in Jenin as West Bank violence surges
Lakshadweep on Indian beachgoers' wishlist
Full Budget vs Vote on account: Why India's 2024 Budget will be different?
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: PM Modi leads roadshow ahead of 3-day mega business event
US: Trump lawyers argue former president is immune from prosecution
recommended videos
Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest, first gay Prime Minister
Israel-Gaza War: Israeli forces conduct raid in Jenin as West Bank violence surges
India's Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hints at vote on account on Feb 1
China's stock market hits unprecedented lows
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Expectant mothers want to deliver on Ram Temple consecration ceremony day
recommended videos
Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest, first gay Prime Minister
Israel-Gaza War: Israeli forces conduct raid in Jenin as West Bank violence surges
India's Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hints at vote on account on Feb 1
China's stock market hits unprecedented lows