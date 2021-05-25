Israel appoints former top agent David Barnea as new Mossad chief

May 25, 2021, 12:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that David Barnea would be the next head of Israel's Mossad espionage agency. The 56-year-old Barnea, a veteran of the organization, has been its deputy head for the last two years.
