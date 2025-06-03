LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Islamabad: 17 year old Pakistani influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead at home
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 19:06 IST
Islamabad: 17 year old Pakistani influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead at home
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 19:06 IST

Islamabad: 17 year old Pakistani influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead at home

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani influencer Sana Yousaf was tragically shot dead at her home in Islamabad. Watch to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos