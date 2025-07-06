Is Trump’s $3.5 trillion bill a boost or a burden for the economy?

President Trump's massive budget overhaul has sparked a heated debate: will it boost the economy, or is it a ticking debt time bomb? With short-term growth projections and rising military spending, there are mixed opinions about the long-term impact. In this report, we dive into the economic predictions, the risks, and how it could affect the U.S. economy in the coming years.