Is Sri Lanka veering towards China?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
India has shared its concerns with Sri Lanka multiple times on the issue of maritime security. But, still, a new Chinese marine research vessel, Shi Yan 6, is expected to dock at Colombo and Hambantota port in Sri Lanka by October this year AND is likely to stay till November 2023.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos