Is Brazil like the United States failing to save its children at schools? | World at War

Four children at a creche were killed by an axe-wielding attacker in Southern Brazil on 5th of April. Five others were injured in the rampage. The 25-year-old attacker, who later turned himself in to the police, is said to have a history of violence and drugs. Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, called the attack a 'monstrosity'. Why is Brazil witnessing a sharp uptick in violent school attacks recently? Mohammed Saleh explores in this report.