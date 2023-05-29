IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley probes Hunter Biden's tax affairs
Amid Revelations about US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's Tax Affairs, a former US state senator suggests that authorities should shift their attention to more serious matters which are related to the Biden family. He claims efforts are on by the Biden family via the Department of Justice to scuttle the probe against Hunter. An Internal State Revenue whistleblower named Gary Shapley dropped a bombshell on Hunter Biden's shady dealings.