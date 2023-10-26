Iron Sting: Israel's latest weapon system | Israel to use sponge bombs in Gaza | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
According to a report, these sponge bombs, a unique creation of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), do not contain explosives but serve the purpose of sealing off gaps or tunnel entrances from which enemy fighters might emerge.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos