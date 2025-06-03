LOGIN
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 18:06 IST
Iraq: Mass Fish Die-Off Sparks Environmental Probe
Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into a mass fish die-off in the central and southern marshlands, marking the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent years.

