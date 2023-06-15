Iran's new Hypersonic Missile FATTAH can strike Israel in less than 400 seconds

On the 6th of June, Iran unveiled its first indigenously built hypersonic missile called Fattah. And if Iranian claims are to be believed, Fattah can travel at hypersonic speeds of well over 15 times the speed of sound. And can pierce through pretty much any missile defence system that presently exists. For Iran the Fattah hypersonic missile is a generational leap. It has a range of 1,400 kilometers. And is highly maneuverable. But what has troubled the many western security analysts are claims that Iran's hypersonic missile can strike targets inside Israel in less than 400 seconds. Leaving very little room for even Israel's' Iron Dome to detect and intercept the Iranian hypersonic missiles. So, what impact will this new Iranian hypersonic missile have on the geopolitics of West Asia? Mohammed Saleh gets you the details