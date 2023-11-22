LIVE TV

Iran's new Fattah II the most advanced anti-ballistic missile

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Iran unveiled its 'Fattah-II' hypersonic missile during a visit by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Aerospace Force museum in Tehran.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos