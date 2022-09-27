Iran's anti-Hijab protests go global, protesters clash with police in Paris, London

Published: Sep 27, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The protest over Iranian woman Mahsa Amini's death are continuing in Iran and abroad. Protesters gathered outside the Iranian embassy in Paris to express outrage against the Morality Police. People in London too have hit the streets in protest.
Read in App