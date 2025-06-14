Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Iranian missile strikes central Israel | Israel's emergency service responds to missile impact
The Israeli Defense Forces intercepted Iranian missiles during a recent attack. In a tweet, the IDF stated, "An additional barrage of missiles was launched towards the state of Israel. Israelis are requested to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command and the instructions sent to them. The area defense systems are currently identifying and intercepting the launches."