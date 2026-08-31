/Iranian missile fired at aircraft carrier | Missile created “Hell” for Americans

Iran claims it has tested a new domestically developed anti-ship missile against a U.S. Navy warship, with Iranian officials saying the weapon forced American vessels to retreat. The missile has reportedly been identified as the Qasem Basir, with a claimed range of 1,200 kilometres and a manoeuvrable warhead designed to challenge advanced missile defences. But what is known about Iran’s new missile, and how credible are Tehran’s claims about its impact on U.S. naval forces?