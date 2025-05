Fears of a protracted India-Pakistan conflict are raising concerns among regional and global powers as India prepares its response to a terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 innocent civilians. Global powers are urging both sides to show restraint. Iran has even offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, but this remains a bilateral issue, as India has made clear several times in the past. Referring to the centuries-old ties between the two countries, Islamabad has welcomed Tehran's offer, but New Delhi has not commented. India has always maintained that its problems with Pakistan are bilateral.