Iran warns Europe over ‘exploitation’ of UN report on uranium enrichment

Iran warns of retaliation if Europe ‘exploits’ UN nuclear watchdog’s report. Earlier, an IAEA report claimed that Iran has stepped up production of highly enriched uranium. The report warned that Iran’s enriched uranium now exceeds 45 times the limit authorised under 2015 agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister urges UN to stop “parties from exploiting” the agency for political ends.