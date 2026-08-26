/Iran war: Washington expands Iran sanctions, targets 60 entities and vessels worldwide

The United States has significantly expanded its sanctions campaign against Iran, targeting 60 entities, individuals and vessels accused of facilitating Iranian oil exports and sanctions evasion. The latest measures are aimed at disrupting Tehran's energy revenues by targeting buyers, intermediaries, shipping operators and financial facilitators across multiple countries. Among those sanctioned are four India-based firms, which Washington alleges were involved in transactions linked to Iranian petroleum trade. The move marks one of the broadest sanctions actions in recent months as the U.S. intensifies its economic pressure campaign against Tehran.