/Iran-US Negotiations Cross 15 Hours as Talks Continue Behind Closed Doors

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 07:15 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 07:15 IST
High-stakes talks between the United States and Iran have entered a second day in Islamabad, stretching beyond 15 hours as negotiators work behind closed doors. Iranian media has raised concerns over what it calls “excessive demands,” particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. With discussions taking place away from public view, the prolonged engagement reflects both the complexity of the issues and the urgency to reach some form of understanding.