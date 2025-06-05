LOGIN
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 22:36 IST
Iran To Build Five New Missile Bases, Missile Cities Can Store and Launch Various Arsenals
The Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force said the country has drawn up detailed plans for five new missile bases. Adding these new bases is already being organised.

