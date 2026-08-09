/Iran Tightens Grip on Hormuz | Trump Faces Tough Choices as Gulf States Seek Alternative Oil Routes

The Strait of Hormuz crisis is emerging as one of the biggest challenges for global energy security, with Iran claiming it now holds the upper hand over the vital waterway. Iranian officials say Washington may have to accept Tehran’s terms for managing maritime traffic through the strait. The development comes after months of disruption and growing tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel. The Strait of Hormuz has historically carried roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day, representing around a fifth of global oil consumption. Any prolonged disruption could therefore have major consequences for energy markets, shipping and the global economy. At the same time, Gulf countries are exploring alternative routes. Saudi Arabia is considering expanding its east-west pipeline toward Yanbu on the Red Sea, while Kuwait is discussing expanded pipeline connections through Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The UAE already operates the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline, allowing crude to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Iraq is also examining alternative routes toward the Red Sea and Mediterranean, while Iran itself has developed infrastructure intended to reduce its dependence on Hormuz. But experts warn that existing alternatives can absorb only a portion of the oil normally transported through the strait, while constructing major new pipelines could take years.