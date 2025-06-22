LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran strikes back: Major damage reported in Israeli cities after U.S. bombings
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 15:41 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 15:41 IST
Iran strikes back: Major damage reported in Israeli cities after U.S. bombings
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 15:41 IST

Iran strikes back: Major damage reported in Israeli cities after U.S. bombings

In its first direct response to U.S. strikes, Iran launched a retaliatory attack causing significant damage across several Israeli cities, escalating regional tensions.

Trending Topics

trending videos