Published: Jul 03, 2025, 23:45 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 23:45 IST
Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi rubbishes the claims of NPT suspension
A day after reports of Iran suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called it "fake news", saying that Tehran remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has not ended cooperation with the IAEA.