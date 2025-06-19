Iran Responds to Trump: Foreign Minister Rebukes Former U.S. President Over War Remarks

In further updates, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi has issued a fresh statement amid the ongoing war with Israel. This came shortly after former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had been close to developing a nuclear weapon. He claims, stating, “We have never sought and will never seek a nuclear weapon. If otherwise, what better pretext could we possibly need for developing those inhuman weapons than the current aggression by the region's only nuclear-armed regime?”