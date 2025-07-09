Iran Rejects Trump’s Claims It Asked For Relaunch Of Nuclear Talks

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jul 7) said that he would like to lift the US sanctions imposed on Iran but added that this could only be done "at the right time". The POTUS also revealed that Washington was scheduled to hold talks with Tehran, claiming, "they want to talk". Trump made the statement as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a dinner at the White House. When asked about the probability of the US carrying out another strike on Iran, Trump did not dismiss the possibility but said, "We're not going to have to do that".