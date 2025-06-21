/Iran opens embattled airspace to help repatriate 1,000 Indians in special gesture

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 13:56 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 13:56 IST
Jun 21, 2025, 13:56 IST

In a rare move amid regional tensions, Iran has allowed flights carrying 1,000 Indian nationals to pass through its heavily restricted airspace, facilitating their safe return home.

