Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 19:41 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 19:41 IST
Iran-Israel war: Over 600 foreigners flee to Azerbaijan from Iran
A government official in Baku reported that over 600 foreign nationals have entered Azerbaijan from Iran since Israel launched airstrikes on the country last Friday.

