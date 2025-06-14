Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Iran-Israel war: Israeli defence systems intercept Iranian missiles in the sky
The Israeli Defense Forces intercepted Iranian missiles during a recent attack. In a tweet, the IDF stated, "An additional barrage of missiles was launched towards the state of Israel. Israelis are requested to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command and the instructions sent to them. The area defense systems are currently identifying and intercepting the launches."