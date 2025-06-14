Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Iran-Israel war: Indian embassy shares emergency helpline, issues advisory for citizens in Iran
Iran has launched a second wave of missile attacks on Israel. According to the IDF, air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv following the detection of missiles from Iran heading towards Israel, with Israeli forces intercepting the threats. Meanwhile, India has issued an emergency number for its nationals in Iran amid the widening conflict in the region.