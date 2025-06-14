LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran-Israel war: IDF says rockets fired from Iran towards northern Israel
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Iran-Israel war: IDF says rockets fired from Iran towards northern Israel
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST

Iran-Israel war: IDF says rockets fired from Iran towards northern Israel

Missile sirens sound across north as IDF says new barrage launched from Iran. Sirens warning of incoming rockets sound in dozens of northern communities. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos