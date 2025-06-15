LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran-Israel war: Fire engulfs Shahran oil depot after Israeli strikes
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 15:41 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 15:41 IST
Iran-Israel war: Fire engulfs Shahran oil depot after Israeli strikes
Videos Jun 15, 2025, 15:41 IST

Iran-Israel war: Fire engulfs Shahran oil depot after Israeli strikes

The Israeli Air Force bombed the Shahran oil depot near Tehran a short while ago, according to Iranian media. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos