Iran-Israel ceasefire: Iran holds back its best missiles for future?

The Israel-Iran war ended as abruptly as it began, with both countries agreeing to a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump following mediation by the Qatari government. A new report sheds light on why the US may have pushed for the truce. According to the report, 70% of the missiles Iran used during the 12-day conflict were older-generation models, while its deadlier next-generation missiles saw minimal use. The report states that Iran primarily launched Kader and Imad missiles against Israel. Watch in for more details!