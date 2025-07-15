LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran: 7 injured in Qom building explosion
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 10:29 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 10:29 IST
Iran: 7 injured in Qom building explosion
Videos Jul 15, 2025, 10:29 IST

Iran: 7 injured in Qom building explosion

An explosion at a residential building in Iran's Qom City injured seven people in the Pardisan neighborhood. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos