Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 21, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 17:49 IST
IPL: Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Rajasthan Royals ended their 2025 campaign on a high note, beating Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. Suryavanshi's explosive 57 off 33 balls was a highlight of the match. Watch this to know more!

