The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had floated the tender for the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights earlier this year. It has invited bids for a five-year cycle from 2023-27. For the first time since the IPL's inception, an e-auction will be held to determine the next winners of the tournament's media rights. A number of titans of industry are in the fray to bag the $5 billion prize.