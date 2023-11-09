Intense clashes between Myanmar military and rebels

In the southeast Asian nation, Myanmar, the rebels have seized control of a strategic border town following days of clashes with the Myanmar military. The vital town, bordering China's Yunnan province, is central to the flow of trade from Myanmar to China. Responding to the situation, Beijing urged all parties to immediately cease fire. A top ally and a major arms supplier of the Junta, Beijing has refused to label the 2021 power grab by military Junta as a coup. United Nations fears that thousands have been displaced by the fighting, with some fleeing across the border into China.