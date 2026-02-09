/Inside the New Spy Battlefield: Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran

Russia says it has arrested and extradited a suspect from Dubai in connection with the shooting of senior military intelligence official Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev in Moscow. Authorities have accused Ukraine of orchestrating the attack, calling it an attempt to sabotage ongoing peace negotiations. The arrest comes amid a growing pattern of targeted killings and covert operations linked to the Russia-Ukraine war. Similar incidents have been reported in Israel and Iran, highlighting the expanding scope of global intelligence warfare. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities say they have neutralized a Mossad-linked terror cell in Tehran, underlining rising tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv. From Moscow to the Middle East, this report examines how shadow conflicts and targeted strikes are reshaping modern warfare.