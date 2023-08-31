Injury-hit Lankans begin Asia Cup campaign

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Sri Lanka entered the Asia Cup as defending champions, but the last edition in the UAE was a T20I tournament. The 50-over format is a completely different ball game and the Lankans have their task cut out with a full-blown injury crisis. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo sets up Sri Lanka's campaign ahead of their opener against Bangladesh.

