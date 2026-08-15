/Indonesia Earthquake: 7.7-Magnitude Quake Kills 38 | Tsunami Warning Issued Then Lifted

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores region, killing at least 38 people and triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted. The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of around 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. Strong shaking was reported across parts of East Nusa Tenggara, while buildings and other structures were damaged. Rescue teams searched through collapsed buildings and rubble as authorities worked to evacuate residents and recover victims. The powerful quake was followed by aftershocks, including one measuring 6.1 magnitude. Tsunami waves of less than three feet were recorded in some areas before the warning was lifted. Watch this report for the latest updates on the Indonesia earthquake, Flores damage, casualties, tsunami warning and ongoing rescue operations.