/Indonesia Earthquake: 7.7-Magnitude Quake Kills 38 | Tsunami Warning Issued, Buildings Collapse

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores region, killing at least 38 people and injuring several others. The shallow earthquake triggered a tsunami warning, prompting coastal residents to evacuate to higher ground. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at a depth of around 10 kilometres off the northern coast of Flores. Strong aftershocks followed, including one measuring 6.1 magnitude. Buildings and other structures were damaged, including a port structure that partially collapsed. Rescue teams searched through rubble for survivors and recovered victims as authorities assessed the extent of the destruction. Tsunami waves measuring less than three feet were recorded in several areas before the warning was lifted around three hours after the earthquake.