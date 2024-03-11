Indo-US joint maritime security exercise Sea Defenders-2024 concludes at Port Blair
A landmark Maritime security exercise between the Indian and US Coast Guards has concluded. The Sea Defenders 2024 focused on enhancing Maritime cooperation and interoperability between the two forces. This drill was conducted at India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands. One of the highlights of the exercise was the pollution response demonstration where Indian coast guard ships and aircrafts displayed their proficiency in responding to oil spills and other environmental hazards. Watch to know more!